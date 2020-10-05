Simpson Marine showcases at Pattaya Brokerage Boat Show 23-25 October

Owning a yacht provides the sense of escapism for many of us during the times of limited recreational travel. Visit Asia’s leading yacht dealer Simpson Marine at their Simpson Marine Pattaya Brokerage Show to view the best preowned yachts that the Gulf of Thailand has to offer. Their wide selection of boats, with immediate availability, will be on display for your viewing pleasure.







Make an offer and be the new proud owner of your own private floating sanctuary and enjoy the cruising grounds of Thailand. The Simpson Marine team will be on site to advise you on the yacht that is right for you. Their dedicated yacht care team will also be present to offer help to maintain your boat while Simpson Yacht Charter team will be available to discuss about your next yacht holiday. Join them this October to find the yacht of your dreams.









Date: 23rd – 25th October, 2020 (Friday – Sunday)

Time: 11am – 6pm

Venue: Ocean Marina Yacht Club, Pattaya

RSVP at [email protected] or T+(66) 38 238 382





