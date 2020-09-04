Seafood BBQ Buffet at Centara Grand Mirage Pattaya

Seafood & BBQ lovers will enjoy a wide selection and variety of freshly grilled BBQ buffet selection. The buffet includes Poached seafood, various types of Sushi, BBQ. & Grill station, Beef Striploin, Prawns, Squid, Chicken and Pork Steak, Somtum & Asian noodles soup, Thai Desserts, Coffee and Tea, Ice cream and many more every night at Oasis restaurant.







The price is just THB 999 net per person and half price for children from 6-12 years and kid under 6 years old is free. Including free flow of soft drinks.

Join our sumptuous buffet with the new normal and enjoy with your friends and family.

“Seafood BBQ night” at Oasis Restaurant opens every night at 18.30 – 22.30 hrs. Located at lower main lobby near the water park of Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya. For more information or reservations please contact 0 3871 4981. Email: [email protected].











