Royal Cliff 5-Star Home Delivery & Takeaway

Looking for something different, clean and world-class?

Craving for superb Japanese, authentic Thai, savory Indian or tasty international cuisine?

Good news! You can now indulge with Royal Cliff’s best-loved menu items delivered right to your doorsteps.

Fast, affordable and convenient, we deliver freshly-made fully prepared meals designed by the chefs from our award-winning restaurants.

From Royal Cliff’s classic signature dishes, elaborate deal-clinching family sets to full–flavored specialty boxes, enjoy our must-try dishes in the comfort of your home office or couch today!

To Order Call us at: 080 362 7860, 038 251 411, 038 251 412

Food Delivery – Facebook – LINE

Available from 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

FREE delivery within 5 km radius for orders of THB 300 up

(THB 30 delivery fee within 6-10 km from Royal Cliff)

For takeaways, the designated takeaway area will be at the Lobby E of the Royal Cliff Beach Hotel.

You will be advised regarding the length of your waiting time.

The highest safety and hygiene standards are always being maintained at our restaurants.

We appreciate your continued support!









