Pattaya Sports Club helps local communities in desperate need of food

Hi Everyone,

I guess we’re all pretty bored and fed up with no golf, bars or restaurants during this difficult time. We are fortunate, only our leisure time activities have been curtailed during our retirement in Thailand, however we are still able to eat and keep ourselves safe!





What we must remember are the many Thais who make that all possible for us; and who through no fault of their own, find themselves without a job and don’t know when they will work again. They don’t know where their next meal is coming from, or if and when the Government handout will come and even then, will it be enough to feed them for the next one, three or even six months?

The average Caddie tip will provide 10 meals, the average green fee 20 or 30 meals and I will let you work out what a round at Siam or Chee Chan could buy.

Together we can help, the PSC has teamed up with Lewinski’s, in Soi 13/3, who have been giving away meals to the needy every day at around 3pm for the past week or so. Their current funding is running low and the PSC is making a substantial contribution to help out and in addition is now asking all of our Member Golfing Groups to rally round to help as well.

We would like all the PSC group Captains to contact all their regular golfers and venue owners and ask for a contribution; they can promise it to you or give it to you or whatever arrangement is convenient. Golf is supposed to be starting again on May 1st, so it’s not too long before they can pay you back. When you are ready, message me on Facebook, or by email and I will send you the PSC Bank Account details for you to make the transfer. Please make sure you add a reference to the transfer so we know who sent it.

Finally, if any you or any member would like to help in any way please contact Noi Emmerson, the PSC Charity Chairperson or send me an email and I will get Noi to contact you.

This is what the PSC, through its membership, does and has been doing for many years, helping those in need.

On behalf of the PSC, thank you in advance for your generosity.

Best Regards,

Jack Moseley

PSC Golf Chairman

[email protected]











