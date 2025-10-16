Pattaya to host ‘Wonder People’ festival, showcasing global talent and supporting local children

PATTAYA, Thailand — The city of Pattaya will welcome the prestigious International Festival-Contest “Wonder People” on Saturday, November 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya. Admission is free for all attendees, and part of the proceeds will go toward supporting underprivileged children in the city.

The festival brings together over 400 performers of all ages from around the world, providing a platform to showcase a wide range of artistic disciplines, including choreography, vocal performance, theater, circus acts, poetry, and fashion. Participants will be judged by an international panel of experts, with winners receiving prestigious awards such as Laureate & Diplomat, Grand Prix, and Special Prizes.







Beyond being a celebration of global talent, the event is a charitable initiative, with funds directed to local organizations supporting children in need, including the HHN Foundation for Thai Children, Baan Kru Ja Foundation, and Baan Jing Jai Foundation. Organizers hope to combine the excitement of international performance with community impact, reinforcing Pattaya’s growing reputation as a hub for arts and culture.

Art lovers and families are encouraged to attend this vibrant festival, enjoy world-class performances, and support children’s welfare in Pattaya.



































