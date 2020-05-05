PATTAYA SPORTS CLUB OFFICE IS OPEN

The Pattaya Sports Club is pleased to inform members and guests that the office is now open to serve you in matters of membership and sales of vouchers.







We will limit entry into the office and our staff will serve one person at a time through the service window only. You must wash your hands with sanitiser gel that we provide, must wear a face mask and strict physical distancing will be enforced at all times when inside the building.

Thank you for your cooperation and patience during these difficult times.

For enquiries and other PSC business our staff can be contacted by telephone 095 706 2646 and email: [email protected]



