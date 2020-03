ASSOCIATIONS & CLUBS

Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) regrets to announce that due to the current COVID-19 coronavirus situation, meetings are CANCELLED until 26 April 2020.

GOLF

Growling Swan Golf events will be CANCELLED as of Thursday 19 March 2020. Golf events will recommence on 2 April 2020 at Eastern Star Golf Course. For further information call: Alex Field 065 541 5817 or Shane Young 086 836 7539