Join SATCC for an Exclusive Networking Evening in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The South African-Thai Chamber of Commerce (SATCC) is excited to invite you to our highly anticipated Networking Event on 17 January 2025, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the luxurious Pullman Pattaya Hotel. Sponsored by KWV and RedWolf Global, this event is your opportunity to connect with leading companies from a wide range of industries and uncover unparalleled business opportunities.







Engage with top executives, entrepreneurs, and professionals. Gain valuable knowledge from business leaders and experts. Benefit from the support of KWV, RedWolf Global, and other prominent partners. Whether you’re a business owner, entrepreneur, or professional, this event offers an exceptional platform to forge meaningful connections, drive growth, and set the stage for success in 2025.

Seats are filling up quickly—secure your spot today! Don’t miss your chance to attend! Register now at www.satcc.info or click the link. The SATCC is looking forward to welcoming you to an evening of networking, collaboration, and exciting opportunities.

































