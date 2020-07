This coming Sunday 19 July, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. there will be a jam session with International Rhythm Section, featuring Steve Cannon on Trumpet, Thomas Reimer, and friends.





Starting in August, Jam sessions continue on every first Sunday of the month.

Or just come any day (except Tuesdays) for live music with Thomas Reimer on guitar and occasional guest musicians from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.