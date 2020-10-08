Saturday Evening Grand BBQ Buffet at Royal Cliff Grand Hotel

Experience the ultimate international barbecue buffet with an exquisite selection of Thai, Chinese, Italian and Japanese dishes.

Savour in imported meats, fresh seafood and other goodies straight from the grill along with a varied dessert menu every Saturday night at Larn Thong-Authentic Thai Traditions for THB 1,450 ++ only!









For more information or to make reservations, please contact Guest Relations at (+66) 38 250 421 or email: [email protected]

Location: Royal Cliff Grand Hotel

Buffet starts at: 18:45hrs – 22:30hrs

Seating: 124 pax air-conditioned; 66 pax al fresco

Royal Cliff Hotels Group

353 Phra Tamnuk Road, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand 20150

Tel: (+66) 38 250421, (+66) 2 2947272, (+66) 2 2947301-03 Fax: (+66) 38 250511, 250513

Email: re[email protected], [email protected]





