Saturday Evening Grand BBQ Buffet at Royal Cliff Grand Hotel

Experience the ultimate international barbecue buffet with an exquisite selection of Thai, Chinese, Italian and Japanese dishes.
Savour in imported meats, fresh seafood and other goodies straight from the grill along with a varied dessert menu every Saturday night at Larn Thong-Authentic Thai Traditions for THB 1,450 ++ only!
For more information or to make reservations, please contact Guest Relations at (+66) 38 250 421 or email: [email protected]
Book a Table
Location: Royal Cliff Grand Hotel
Buffet starts at: 18:45hrs – 22:30hrs
Seating: 124 pax air-conditioned; 66 pax al fresco
Royal Cliff Hotels Group
353 Phra Tamnuk Road, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand 20150
Tel: (+66) 38 250421, (+66) 2 2947272, (+66) 2 2947301-03 Fax: (+66) 38 250511, 250513
Email: re[email protected], [email protected]