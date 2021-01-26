Home What's On in Pattaya Dining & Entertainment Ali Baba Express Indian Food Home Delivery
Thai Health Minister assesses possible side effects from first COVID-19 vaccine lot
The first lot of 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca will arrive in Thailand early next month, after receiving approval from the...
Thailand to study positive and negative aspects of legalizing gambling
Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, says people have provided much information about gambling dens and illegal workers, but the challenge is...
Disease control measures in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat to be reviewed on Feb 1
The Department of Disease Control will review disease control measures in the five provinces that were COVID-19 maximum control zones (red zones) on Feb...
Thai Tourism businesses encouraged to seek ‘Safety & Health’ standard to regain trust
The Tourism Authority of Thailand and the Ministry of Public Health are looking for more Amazing Thailand Safety & Health Administration (SHA) standard businesses,...