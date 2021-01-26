Thai Cabinet to allow mandatory closures to aid Pattaya hotel workers

The Cabinet this week is expected to allow provincial governors to order hotel closures to allow employees to collect state unemployment benefits.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday gave his approval to the idea of allowing hotel closures in 28 provinces hit by the coronavirus second wave. To date, governors have been prohibited from ordering hotels closed so as not to overwhelm the Social Security Office benefit system.





The premier met Jan. 25 with Finance Minister Arkom Termpittayapaisith, Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow and top economic advisors on other measures to bail out the tourism and hospitality sectors, including land and construction taxes, registration fees and expansion of tax returns.

The measures were expected to be approved at Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting. (PCPR)













