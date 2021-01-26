Thai Health Minister assesses possible side effects from first COVID-19 vaccine lot

The first lot of 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca will arrive in Thailand early next month, after receiving approval from the country’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Previously, the doses were set to arrive in May. They will first be given to medical personnel.





Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, chaired a meeting on Jan 25 to discuss COVID-19 vaccine management. The meeting was attended by the ministry’s executives and five working bodies. The ministry previously set up subcommittees to take on various aspects.

The meeting followed up on vaccine management and distribution, after the FDA recently approved the emergency use of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and produced abroad.







Initially, the recipients of the vaccine are required to install the Mor Prom application, to monitor side effects of the vaccine. The Public Health Minister said there may be side effects, but the possibility is very low. He urged the people not to be too worried because there are officials specifically assigned to take care of them.





The government will provide full support to ensure that the vaccine distribution covers all Thai citizens in a timely manner and without any disparity.

After receiving the first lot of COVID-19 vaccine doses on February 1, more doses will arrive in March and April, including the vaccine developed in China. (NNT)













