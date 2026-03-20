Trump, war and the rebalancing of global power (Part One)

BANGKOK, Thailand – The debate surrounding Donald Trump – his rhetoric, leadership style, and even his age – continues to dominate headlines. Yet beneath the noise lies a far more consequential story: a profound shift in how global power is exercised, alliances are managed, and conflicts unfold.

The real story is not personality. It is structure.

This is no longer a world defined by stable rules and predictable diplomacy. It is increasingly shaped by speed, disruption, and hard national interest. Under Trump, the United States has accelerated its move away from traditional multilateralism toward a more transactional model of leadership. Allies are no longer automatically consulted, and decisions – particularly in times of crisis – are taken quickly and often unilaterally. The current conflict involving Iran and Israel illustrates this shift with unusual clarity. Military action has been decisive and immediate, but it has also exposed widening differences within the Western alliance itself.







Nowhere is this more evident than in Europe.

French President Emmanuel Macron has made clear that France will not be drawn automatically into the conflict. His stance reflects a broader European instinct: support stability, avoid escalation, and retain diplomatic flexibility. What may appear online as rebellion is, in reality, recalibration. Europe is not breaking with America, but quietly redefining its distance from it.

The United Kingdom, under Keir Starmer, has taken a more traditional path. Britain remains closely aligned with the United States and supportive of Israel’s security position. Yet even here, caution is evident. The UK has avoided leading offensive action, instead focusing on defence, intelligence cooperation, and calls for restraint. Britain stands where it often has—shoulder to shoulder with Washington—while remaining mindful of the costs when America moves too far, too fast.

Between these positions sits an increasingly important group: the middle powers.

Canada, under Mark Carney, offers perhaps the clearest example of this emerging influence. Ottawa has supported Western security concerns while firmly declining direct military involvement. At the same time, it has emphasised diplomacy, de-escalation, and the need to restore a functioning international order.

This is middle-power diplomacy at its most effective—measured, credible, and independent. Countries such as Canada, alongside others in Europe and Asia, are seeking not to dominate events but to stabilise them. Their influence lies not in force, but in legitimacy and balance. We are no longer in a world defined by superpower control, but by superpower disruption—where middle powers may not decide wars, but increasingly shape how they end. Yet their limitations remain clear. They can influence outcomes, but rarely determine them.



The war itself reflects a deeper strategic paradox.

Israel has achieved significant tactical success. Its operations have degraded Iranian capabilities and removed key figures within its adversary’s leadership structure. From a military standpoint, these are substantial gains.

But wars are not decided by tactics alone.

Iran, despite heavy losses, has demonstrated resilience. It continues to exert pressure through missile and drone activity, and its ability to disrupt global energy flows—particularly through the Strait of Hormuz—has reminded the world of its strategic reach. This is not the behaviour of a state on the verge of capitulation. Indeed, Iran’s position appears to be one of endurance. It is absorbing damage while maintaining enough capability to impose costs on its adversaries. Domestically, the conflict may even strengthen resolve, as external pressure often consolidates internal control in such systems.



This creates a complex reality: Israel may be winning militarily, but Iran is not losing strategically. The debate around Trump’s health may continue to dominate headlines, but it is his disruption of the global order—not his cognition—that will define his historical legacy. If this is the emerging global reality, its consequences will be felt far beyond the battlefield—nowhere more so than in Asia’s travel and tourism economies.

About the Author

Andrew J. Wood is a British-born travel writer, former hotelier and tourism consultant who has lived in Thailand since 1991. With more than four decades of experience across leading hotel groups in Asia and Europe, he writes extensively on tourism strategy, sustainability and the MICE sector across the Asia-Pacific region.



































