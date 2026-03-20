Blue crab prices soar as rising fuel costs hit Pattaya and Sattahip seafood businesses

PATTAYA, Thailand – Seafood operators in the Samae San area of Sattahip District are facing severe cost pressures as rising oil prices continue to disrupt operations, and Pattaya tourists are likely to feel the effects shortly.

Ms. Chatchanok, owner of Cholaphat Seafood Samae San, reported that seafood prices have surged across the board, with large blue crabs now reaching 850 baht per kilogram, impacting both businesses and consumers.

Local fuel stations have also stopped filling containers, directly affecting fishing boats and speedboats and preventing them from heading out to sea as usual. This has reduced seafood supply and further driven up prices, a situation that is expected to trickle down to Pattaya’s tourist restaurants and markets.

Operators are urging the government to take immediate action to ease the burden and prevent wider economic impacts on the local community, noting that tourists may soon see higher prices on seafood dishes throughout the Pattaya area.









































