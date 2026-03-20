Thailand’s southern hideaway, relax at Khlong Plai Pu Hot Springs away from Pattaya and close to Phuket Airport

PATTAYA, Thailand – Phang Nga isn’t just about stunning beaches and islands — it also hides natural treasures like the Khlong Plai Pu Hot Springs, located in Moo 4, Tha Na Subdistrict, Kapong District. Nestled in a lush valley, visitors can soak in the warm, mineral-rich waters to relax and rejuvenate, all while surrounded by serene nature.

Besides popular destinations like Pattaya, Phuket, and Krabi, known for their exotic beach scenes and shore activities that attract millions of tourists each year, Phang Nga offers a quieter, more intimate encounter with nature. Though it lies far south on Thailand’s Andaman side and visitors need to land in Phuket Airport when flying in, the journey is worth it to explore its pure, untouched landscapes.

Unlike Pattaya, whose location is perfect for travelers seeking the closest international town to Bangkok Airport with beautiful beaches just a 1.5-hour drive away, Khlong Plai Pu Hot Springs offers a more secluded, natural experience away from the crowds. The hot springs are tucked into a peaceful valley, providing a serene escape amid green forests and hills. Tourists can soak in the thermal pools, enjoy the surrounding scenery, and capture memorable photos in a tranquil environment.





Ideal for all ages — whether visiting with family, friends, or as a couple — the site also provides basic amenities like changing rooms and nearby eateries, making a trip to this natural retreat comfortable and convenient. It’s a refreshing alternative to Thailand’s bustling coastal destinations, offering travelers a chance to immerse themselves in pure, southern nature.

Next time you’re booking a hotel in Pattaya for a stay or visiting Phuket for the sea breeze, don’t forget to include a trip to Khlong Plai Pu Hot Springs — an experience that can change your holiday in Thailand forever.



































