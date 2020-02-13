Trang Underwater Wedding Ceremony 2020 (Feb 13-15)

Province: Trang

Date: 13 Feb 2020 – 15 Feb 2020

Back in early 1996, Trang had been introduced and became well-known to the world as a land full of love, charming brown sky and emerald-green sea. Originated by unforgettably love of a couple who fell in love during their participation in the 1st eco-tourism event Returning the Natural Beauty to Coral Reef which eventually became one of the world’s famous events among lovers called Underwater Wedding.







In addition to the marriage registration under the water, the Trang Underwater Wedding ceremony promotes an exotic traditional Thai wedding culture to foreign wedding couples, divers, and tourists from all over the world. The ceremony consists of Buddhism ritual and the traditional Thai wedding ceremony of pouring luster water, and the escort the brides and grooms to their honeymoon suites by old happily-married couple in accordance with the long belief to bring peace and long-lasting relationship as well as the eternity of love to the bridal couples.

The bridal couples further experience and impress the symbolic hand-woven Thai wedding costume. I was born and grown up in Trang, have been settled down with my wife for long, but didn’t t have a chance to have our own wedding.

Two of us were interested by the famous Underwater Wedding Ceremony; therefore, we both practiced how to dive safely and finally joined the ceremony with a great impression. Importantly, we are glad that the Trang Chamber of Commerce opens the opportunity for the handicaps to join the activities.

This is an implication of social indiscrimination and we also partly promoted the tourism of Trang said Khun Suksa Luxanaprim, Secretary of the Athletic Association of the Blind. At the same time, Trang Underwater Wedding Ceremony event is claimed as Romantic Destination, for lovers to visit and get married, pre- and post-married honeymoon, or just to fulfil the affection to their love ones.

Thus, the event is arranged not only for soon-to-be brides and grooms or newly-wed couples, every Thai and foreign loving couples, divers, and travelers are also welcomed to join the event as a honeymoon or as a once-in-a-lifetime experience during the Trang Season of Love.







