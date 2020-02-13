The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is inviting local and international tourists to dance themselves fit at the “Zumba Dance on the Beach @ Hua Hin” event on 15 February, 2020, from 14.00-19.30 Hrs. at Hua Hin Beach, in front of Centara Grand Beach Resort and Villas Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan.





Under the theme of “Zumba Leisure Dance for Life”, the event offers health and fitness aficionados, as well as everyone, a great opportunity to dance to an upbeat Latin tempo and burn calories with a team of Thailand’s famous Zumba instructors. Participants will also be encouraged to help protect the environment with a beach clean-up effort that will take place on the same afternoon.

Other activities include music concerts and DIY workshops including face paint, artistic photo, and sand in a bottle candle.







