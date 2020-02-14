Thailand plans to step up Covid-19 screening

BANGKOK – Thai Public Health Ministry plans to step up screening measures against novel coronavirus or Covid-19 at airports for passengers from Hong Kong and Singapore.





Thanarak Plipat, deputy director-general of the Disease Control Department said the global outbreak situation showed increasing numbers of coronavirus cases in China, Hong Kong and Singapore and the outbreak situations in many countries entered Phase 2.

Thailand has planned to raise the screening level for air passengers from these countries as well as for outbound passengers from Thailand, he said.

Director-General of the Disease Control Department, Dr. Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai said the number of coronavirus patients in Thailand remains at 33. Out of this number, 21 patients remain in hospital and the remaining 12 people were fully recovered and returned home.

Regarding the Westerdam cruise ship, allowed to dock at Sihanoukville in Cambodia, he said Thailand is working with Cambodia to share information on virus screening as the passengers will travel home via Thai airport.

Four governments including Thailand earlier denied entry to the luxury liner amid coronavirus fears.

In the meantime, an online self-screening test for novel coronavirus is available in Thai, Chinese and English on http://sescimande.net/Self-Screening under cooperation of the public health ministry, Chiang Mai University and the National Research Council of Thailand.







