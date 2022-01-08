TAT to propose Koh Larnin Pattaya as one of ‘Sandbox Islands’

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has proposed that the National Economic and Social Development Council approve a budget of 13.2 billion baht for the fourth phase of the “RaoTiewDuayKan” or We Travel Together scheme.







Under the scheme, registered tourists can receive a 40% discount on hotel rooms and restaurants. They will also receive an e-voucher for food and beverages when checking in, as well as a 40% discount on their flight when they check out.



TAT Governor YuthasakSupasorn said he hopes that the 4th phase of We Travel Together will help the domestic tourism sector continue to recover and boost overall tourism revenue.

The TAT governor also revealed that the fourth phase of RaoTiewDuayKan should be open for registrations by February 1.







Previously, the scheme’s third phase, concluded on January 4, drew in more than 630,000 registrants who booked over 2 million room nights at some 4,321 hotels, totaling 8.6 billion baht in spending.

Yuthasak further said he will propose the reopening of additional islands under the sandbox program to attract more foreign travelers amid the suspension of the Test & Go scheme.

The sandbox program allows vaccinated travellers who test negative for COVID-19 to travel by sealed routes to select destinations without entering quarantine.





The islands being considered are SuratThani’s Koh Samui, Koh Pha-ngan and Koh Tao, Chonburi’s Koh Larn, Rayong’s Koh Samet, Trat’s Koh Chang and Koh Kut and Krabi’s Phi Phi Islands.

The TAT governor added that many more islands have shown interest in joining the scheme, and are making the necessary adjustments to meet the disease prevention requirements. (NNT)

































