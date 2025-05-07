Seaside Serenity: Rejuvenate at Novotel Rayong Rim Pae Resort

RAYONG, Thailand – Life in a bustling city like Bangkok can be exciting, but it often comes with its fair share of stress and exhaustion. That’s why taking a break – especially by the sea – can be incredibly beneficial for both body and mind. A recent stay at Novotel Rayong Rim Pae Resort, located just 210 km south-east of Bangkok, was the perfect remedy for stress and fatigue, offering a blend of relaxation, good food, and seaside tranquillity.







The Positivity of Taking a Break

In today’s fast-paced world, we often underestimate the value of slowing down. However, a short getaway can do wonders for mental well-being. Our three-day stay at Novotel Rayong was all about unwinding – eating, sleeping, and simply enjoying the moment. The change in environment, the absence of daily responsibilities, and the sound of waves all contributed to a sense of renewal.

The seaside setting played a key role in this rejuvenation. Scientific studies have shown that being near water can reduce stress, lower blood pressure, and improve mood. The clean, refreshing waters of the Gulf of Thailand and the warm sea breeze provided the perfect backdrop for relaxation.



Set along the white sands of Rim Pae Beach, Novotel Rayong Rim Pae Resort offers a peaceful retreat with stunning views across the Gulf of Thailand to Koh Samet. This mid-scale, four-star resort features 189 newly renovated rooms, suites, and villas, blending modern comfort with tropical serenity – ideal for couples, families, and solo travellers alike.

Guests can enjoy three restaurants and a pool bar, serving Thai, international, and Italian cuisine, with beachfront dining enhancing the experience. As Thailand’s first Accor resort, Novotel Rayong seamlessly combines contemporary design with natural beauty, ensuring a relaxing and rewarding stay for every visitor.

Our sea-facing room on the third floor had a spacious balcony, making it an ideal spot for morning coffee with a view of the sunrise or an evening glass of wine while listening to the waves. Housekeeping was excellent, ensuring a spotless and comfortable stay.

Dining by the Sea

Food is an essential part of any vacation, and the resort did not disappoint. Breakfast was served buffet-style at the Sky Restaurant, featuring an extensive spread that left us completely satisfied.

Lunch and dinner were mostly enjoyed at Shore Restaurant, which, as the name suggests, is just steps from the beach. With its alfresco design, guests can savour their meals with the soothing sounds of the sea and a cool breeze. The restaurant offers an impressive variety—from light snacks and pizzas to fresh seafood and succulent grilled meats.

For three days, we never ran out of new dishes to try, and the affordability of the dining options made the experience even more enjoyable, especially for those accustomed to Bangkok’s restaurant prices.







Pools, Spa, and Beach Activities

One of the highlights of the resort was the choice of pools. With three different pools, including one for children with a slide, there was plenty of space to relax and cool off.

The spa and massage services were another highlight. A deep-tissue Thai massage at the beach sala was the perfect way to release built-up tension. Afterward, a leisurely stroll along the beach and a refreshing swim in the warm sea provided the ultimate sense of relaxation.

Exploring Beyond the Resort

While the resort itself was a haven of relaxation, a short 15-minute drive took us to Sunthorn Phu Park, dedicated to Thailand’s most famous poet, Sunthorn Phu. Known for his epic folklore poem about a flute player, a mermaid, and giants, he remains one of Thailand’s most celebrated literary figures. The park is an interesting cultural stop, especially for those interested in Thai history and literature.

Exceptional Service and Management

A great resort experience goes beyond just facilities – it’s about the people. The staff and management at Novotel Rayong were exceptional. We were particularly impressed by the General Manager, who was highly involved in daily operations, frequently seen walking around and ensuring guests were well taken care of.

The enthusiastic young staff were attentive and eager to provide excellent service, reflecting how the hospitality industry has evolved post-pandemic.



A Perfect Escape from City Life

Driving from Bangkok to Rayong and parking at the resort was hassle-free, making Novotel Rayong an ideal short getaway for those seeking a break from work and city stress. Whether it’s a romantic retreat, a family holiday, or a simple weekend escape, the combination of a seaside setting, excellent dining, and top-tier service makes this resort a standout choice.

For anyone looking to recharge and unwind, a stay at Novotel Rayong Rim Pae Resort is a refreshing, stress-free experience that delivers the true benefits of a seaside vacation.

Address: 4/5 Moo 3, Pae Klaeng Kram Road, Chark Pong Klaeng 21190 Rayong, Thailand. Telephone: +66 33 010 100 Contact: <[email protected]>

Location: Novotel Rayong Rim Pae Resort


































