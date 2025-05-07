Thai Airways adjusts European routes amid Pakistan airspace closure

BANGKOK, Thailand – Due to the ongoing regional conflict in South Asia, Pakistan has closed its airspace, impacting several international flight routes that pass through the country’s airspace. In response, Thai Airways has made necessary adjustments to flight paths and schedules, specifically affecting European and South Asian routes.

Impacted Flights:

TG920: Bangkok to Frankfurt

TG940: Bangkok to Milan

TG924: Bangkok to Munich

TG970: Bangkok to Zurich

TG950: Bangkok to Copenhagen

TG910: Bangkok to London

TG960: Bangkok to Stockholm

TG954: Bangkok to Oslo







Flights that continue to operate according to their regular schedule include:

TG934: Bangkok–Brussels

TG930: Bangkok–Paris

These flights may experience delays due to route changes starting from May 7, 2025. Additionally, Flight TG346 from Lahore to Bangkok has been rescheduled from May 6 to May 7, 2025, with a revised departure and arrival time.

Passengers are advised to check for updates on flight schedules via Thai Airways’ official communication channels or contact the THAI Contact Center at 0-2356-1111 for assistance.

































