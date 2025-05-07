Thai Airways adjusts European routes amid Pakistan airspace closure

BANGKOK, Thailand – Due to the ongoing regional conflict in South Asia, Pakistan has closed its airspace, impacting several international flight routes that pass through the country’s airspace. In response, Thai Airways has made necessary adjustments to flight paths and schedules, specifically affecting European and South Asian routes.
Impacted Flights:
TG920: Bangkok to Frankfurt
TG940: Bangkok to Milan
TG924: Bangkok to Munich
TG970: Bangkok to Zurich
TG950: Bangkok to Copenhagen
TG910: Bangkok to London
TG960: Bangkok to Stockholm
TG954: Bangkok to Oslo
Flights that continue to operate according to their regular schedule include:
TG934: Bangkok–Brussels
TG930: Bangkok–Paris
These flights may experience delays due to route changes starting from May 7, 2025. Additionally, Flight TG346 from Lahore to Bangkok has been rescheduled from May 6 to May 7, 2025, with a revised departure and arrival time.
Passengers are advised to check for updates on flight schedules via Thai Airways’ official communication channels or contact the THAI Contact Center at 0-2356-1111 for assistance.