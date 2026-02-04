TAT invites travelers to ‘Feel All the Feelings’ as Lalisa showcases Thailand through emotion and place

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is inviting travelers to discover destinations featured in its latest tourism film, Feel All the Feelings, following locations presented through Lalisa Manobal, the Amazing Thailand Ambassador. The campaign portrays Thailand through a modern travel narrative that blends culture, nature, and daily life across multiple regions.







The film presents travel as a series of emotional moments rather than a single endpoint, using postcard-like scenes from around the country. This approach conveys Thailand’s landscapes, traditions, and local lifestyles in a contemporary way, encouraging viewers to travel through mood, atmosphere, and personal connection.

Northern Thailand features prominently, with scenes from Wat Chedi Luang in Chiang Mai inspired by the Yi Peng lantern tradition, along with Wat Phumin and Sa Pan rice fields in Nan, Phu Langka in Phayao, Phu Chi Fa in Chiang Rai, and the cliffside pagodas of Wat Phra Phutthabat Sutthawat in Lampang. Together, these locations present a sense of heritage, serenity, and natural charm.





Other regions broaden the journey. The lower North appears through Thi Lo Su Waterfall in Tak and Wat Phra That Pha Son Kaew in Phetchabun, while the Northeast is represented by the Red Lotus Lake in Udon Thani. Central Thailand is shown through Wat Arun in Bangkok, followed by coastal scenes from Koh Thalu in Rayong and Samet Nangshe in Phang Nga, reflecting both the Gulf and Andaman coastlines.

Through this campaign, TAT presents each destination as a source of inspiration rather than a backdrop, inviting travelers to engage more deeply with places they visit. The film defines Thailand as varied, current, and welcoming, encouraging visitors to experience the country through diverse locations and emotions. (NNT)



































