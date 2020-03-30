Phuket closes beaches, zoos and walking street to curb COVID-19

As part of a raft of measures announced by Phuket to prevent and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Bangkok, 29 March, 2020, at 09.00 Hrs. – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to provide further updates on Phuket's recent raft of measures to prevent and mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in line with the Royal Thai Government's declaration of the emergency situation.







Phuket’s announcement No. 10/2020 issued on 28 March, 2020, has ordered temporary closure of all beaches, zoos and animal shows, and the Bang La Walking Street, effective from 28 March, 2020, until further notice.

This followed the announcement No. 7/2020 issued on 27 March, 2020, titled: “Seeking the collaboration of local residents and tourists in the Province of Phuket to remain in their residence from 8.00 p.m. to 3.00 a.m. during the crisis to combat the spread of COVID-19,” effective from 28 March, 2020, until further notice. See TAT update: Announcement of Phuket Province seeking collaboration of local residents and tourists to remain in their residence.

Phuket’s announcement No. 8/2020 issued on 28 March, 2020, with immediate effect, instructed owners or operators or occupants of houses, accommodation, venues or vehicles deemed high-risk areas for the spread of COVID-19 to undergo strict prevention and control measures as recommended by the local communication disease control office.

Phuket’s announcement No. 9/2020 issued on 28 March, 2020, and effective from 29 March, 2020, provided “guidelines for holding social activities or traditional ceremonies; such as, weddings, merit-making, funerals and Songkran as well as government-organized events, which could still be held but must be under strict COVID-19 control measures”.

TAT is constantly providing updates on the tourism-related COVID-19 situation in Thailand at the TAT Newsroom (https://www.tatnews.org/).

For constant updates of Thailand’s COVID-19 control measures for travelers, please visit https://ddc.moph.go.th/viralpneumonia/eng/index.php.

This press release is published on 29 March, 2020, at 09.00 Hrs.












