Thai PM discusses more anti COVID-19 measures with top medical crew for this week

BANGOK – The Prime Minister called a meeting of top medical personnel to evaluate the plan for the week ahead and the restructuring of the COVID-19 Administration Center to solve the problem proactively.







Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha arrived at Government House Sunday late morning to discuss and evaluate the situation, with the medical personnel, after the state of emergency was declared, to consider additional measures for this week.

The Prime Minister stressed that the center should facilitate the authorities to perform their duties to help people, solve problems, prevent or halt the COVID-19 outbreak efficiently.

The center will report directly to the Prime Minister so he can issue orders immediately if they meet with any obstacles.

The Prime Minister stressed that the government will solve the problem with all available mechanisms, while seeking cooperation from the public to strictly follow the government's measures to stop this deadly virus spread. (NNT)












