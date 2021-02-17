Nasatta Light Festival 2021 illuminates Thai history and culture Friday to Sunday in Ratchaburi

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) invites all to experience the Nasatta Light Festival 2021 every Friday to Sunday throughout the month of February 2021, at the NaSatta Cultural Heritage Park in Ratchaburi.







Themed ‘Amazing Countdown Amazing Light & Life’, the show uses decorative lighting to illuminate the images of temples of historical significance covering different eras and reigns of three important Thai monarchs. More than 20,000 flashing LED lights are installed to depict the outline of temples with statues of each historical royal figure displayed prominently in the foreground.







These include: Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn) from the royal court during the reign of King Taksin the Great (King of Thon Buri), Wat Yai Chaimongkol in Ayutthaya province from the reign of King Naresuan the Great, and Wat Ratchabophit, which was the temple of King Chulalongkorn the Great (King Rama V).







The area is also adorned with long-stemmed lotus light bulbs that glow like decorative flower fields and represent the prosperity of the mythical Thai golden land of Suvarnabhumi. There are also 10 different lighting installations, each with a unique theme, that feature numerous light tunnels and curtains, which are perfect for social media photo opportunities with friends and family.







The event takes place in the beautifully landscaped NaSatta Cultural Heritage Park that covers 42 rai (6.7 hectares) and features stunning bronze Sukhothai-era Buddha images. There are also regional Thai-style houses each containing statues of several revered monks from each region, plus an indoor two-floor cultural museum of well-known royal family members, Thai scholars, and musicians.

The Nasatta Light Festival 2021, the ‘Amazing Countdown Amazing Light & Life’ show takes place every Friday to Sunday in February 2021, including Friday 12 February to Sunday 14 February, Friday 19 February to Sunday 21, and Friday 26 February to Sunday 28 February 2021.







Showtime is from 18.00-22.00 Hrs., but visitors can also visit the Park during the daytime.

Night tickets (from 18.00-22.00 Hrs.) are priced at 250 Baht for adults and 150 Baht for children under 12; while all day tickets (from 09.00-22.00 Hrs.) are 300 Baht for adults and 200 Baht for children under 12.







For more information:

NaSatta Cultural Heritage Park

Tel: +66 (0) 3238 3333

Website: www.nasatta.com

Facebook: nasatta.thai

TAT Ratchaburi Office

Facebook: tatratchaburioffice

LINE ID: @TATratchaburi











