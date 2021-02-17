Thailand promotes Phatthalung with ‘Spin on Love’ – ‘Love Thale Noi Day’ activities

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) recently joined ‘Spin on Love’ – ‘Love Thale Noi Day’ on 13-14 February, 2021, in Phatthalung province, to help raise tourism awareness and promote the benefits of the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) certification to potential businesses.







On hand to preside over the two-day event were H.E. Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakan, Minister of Tourism and Sports, Mr. Tanes Petsuwan, TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications, Ms. Thapanee Kiatpaiboon, TAT Deputy Governor for Tourism Products and Business, and Mr. Kitsana Kaewthamrong, TAT Deputy Governor for Domestic Market.







Activities included a training workshop for local boat operations on the importance of preserving the wetlands, while also providing practical guidance during a research boat trip to study nature trails along the shore. The Minister also led 250 participants on a ‘fun’ bike ride around the lake to encourage healthy lifestyles and emphasize the importance of Amazing Thailand SHA to the country’s ongoing tourism recovery.







TAT’s continued support of the Amazing Thailand SHA inspection and certification programme provides peace of mind for all potential visitors to Thale Noi. The events also highlighted the benefits of being Amazing Thailand SHA compliant to local businesses in Phatthalung province.

Currently there are 17 Amazing Thailand SHA certified business in Phatthalung, which are also subject to post-audit visits to ensure sanitation and safety standards are maintained.







Thale Noi is considered a must-visit attraction for birdwatchers and those interested in nature. In addition to its fishing and tourism industries, the area is known for the Krajood water plant that for centuries has been woven into wicker-style baskets, mats, and other handicrafts that help preserve traditional craftsmanship and support local communities in Phatthalung.

As one of the most biodiverse sites in Southern Thailand, Thale Noi is a vast 287,500 rai (46,000 hectare) freshwater lagoon located just to the north of Songkhla Lake. The wetlands are home to more than 280 species of aquatic birds, which the population swells in the summer months when hundreds of thousands of migrating birds stop to feed on lotuses and water lilies.







It is also Thailand’s first designated site on the Ramsar List of Wetlands of International Importance. The inclusion of Thale Noi spotlights the Thai government’s commitment to preserving the ecological character of the wetlands in a sustainable way for future generations to enjoy.

Other places of interest in Phatthalung include the Tai Not Green Market that starts on Sunday from around 09.00 Hrs. and runs into the late afternoon with vendors selling handicrafts and Thai street food. Another attraction is Wat Khuha Sawan, which dates to around the 8th-10th centuries, and is considered one of the most important temples in Phatthalung.











