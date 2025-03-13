Indian Grand Holi Festival celebrations in Pattaya on 14-16 March 2025

PATTAYA, Thailand – The vibrant and colourful Amazing Thailand Grand Holi Festival Pattaya 2025 is set to light up Central Pattaya Beach from March 14- 16, 2025. This exciting celebration promises to be an unforgettable cultural experience, bringing together the best of Indian traditions and Thai hospitality, while strengthening the diplomatic and trade relations between Thailand and India.







The festival aims to promote Indian heritage and traditions, as well as enhance cultural exchange, all within the stunning backdrop of one of Thailand’s most popular tourist destinations. As part of the Holi Golden Week holiday, the event will be a must-see for both Thai citizens and international visitors alike, offering a unique opportunity to immerse you in the beauty of Holi while exploring the vibrant atmosphere of Pattaya.

The festival kicks off on Friday, March 14, with a grand opening ceremony from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Central Pattaya Beach Event Area, setting the stage for three days of celebrations. Expect live music, traditional dance performances, Bollywood hits, and of course, plenty of colour-filled fun.



Festival Highlights:

Friday, 14 March 2025

4:00 p.m. – Holi Celebration – Colour Party

5:00 p.m. – Holi Splash by DJ RV

6:00 p.m. – Opening Ceremony

7:00 p.m. – Bollywood Night with DJ Sajan

8:00 p.m. – Live Concert by Iskcon

Saturday, 15th March 2025

4:00 p.m. – Holi Celebration – Colour Party

5:00 p.m. – Bangla Dance with Bob

6:00 p.m. – Live Concert by F Hero & Guest

7:00 p.m. – Live Concert by MH43 (Bollywood)

8:00 p.m. – Kirtan Dance for Holi Celebration

Sunday, 16th March 2025

4:00 p.m. – Holi Celebration – Colour Party

5:00 p.m. – Punjabi Dhol Party

6:00 p.m. – Live Concert by King Waari

7:00 p.m. – Live Concert by MH43 (Bollywood)

8:00 p.m. – Bollywood Night by DJ Chai Singh

Festival Features:

Immerse Yourself in Culture: Discover the rich Indian traditions and Thai culture through colourful and lively celebrations.

Bollywood Entertainment: Dance to the beats of Bollywood with electrifying performances by top artists and DJs.

Festive Celebrations: Get ready to be drenched in vibrant colours during the famous Holi colour party!



Delicious Gourmet Food & Drinks: Indulge in mouth-watering Indian and Thai delicacies from various food stalls.

Unique Shopping: Explore a variety of shopping options from traditional crafts to contemporary fashion.

Endless Fun: Enjoy non-stop music, dance, and festivities, with something for everyone to experience!

The Amazing Thailand Grand Holi Festival Pattaya 2025 will truly be a celebration like no other, combining cultural immersion, Bollywood entertainment, delectable food, and colourful festivities to create an experience you won’t forget.

Mark your calendars and prepare for a festival of colours, music, and joy in Pattaya this March. Join us from March 14th – 16th, 2025, at Central Pattaya Beach for an amazing cultural celebration that will be the highlight of the year!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of Holi in Pattaya—an event filled with culture, fun, and unforgettable moments!























