Discover the Enchanting “Minhwa” Korean Folk Painting Exhibition at Casa Pascal

PATTAYA, Thailand – Step into a world of tradition and artistic brilliance at the Minhwa Korean Folk Painting Exhibition, hosted at the renowned Casa Pascal from March 14 – 22, 2025. This exclusive exhibition offers a rare opportunity to experience the vibrant beauty of Minhwa, a traditional Korean folk art that beautifully captures the essence of Korean folklore, nature, and cultural heritage. Featured artists include Sunny, Jung Ok, Kim, Nina, Ari, Lisa, Reeze, Arin, Hye Jung, Eun Jung, SK, Ray, Soyoung, and Ye Eun.

Known for its bold colors, intricate details, and rich symbolism, Minhwa paintings depict everything from mythical creatures to scenes of nature, prosperity, and good fortune. Each artwork tells a captivating story that bridges ancient traditions with modern expressions.



What to Expect:

Vibrant Artworks: Immerse yourself in the dazzling colors and fine details of Minhwa art.

Cultural Exploration: Delve into the rich symbolism of each painting, celebrating Korean folklore and nature.

Exclusive Viewing: Enjoy the rare opportunity to view these masterpieces up close in the elegant setting of Casa Pascal.

This is a unique opportunity to explore the depth of Korean culture and artistry. Whether you’re an art lover or seeking a truly extraordinary experience, the Minhwa Korean Folk Painting Exhibition promises to be an unforgettable event.

Venue: Casa Pascal Restaurant, Pattaya 2nd Road (Opposite Avani Hotel)

Tel: 061-643-9969 / 081-983-4182

RESERVE YOUR SPOT TODAY
























