BCCT Connecting EEC – By The Lake at Toma Wine Brasserie on 14 March 2025

BCCT members are very welcome to bring one guest free of charge or if the guest pays then the BCCT member may attend free of charge.

Come and join us for the first BCCT Connecting EEC – By the Lake of 2025 on Friday 14th March at TOMA Wine Brasserie – Pattaya close to Lake Maprachan.

Date: Friday 14th March 2025

Time: 6.30 – 8.30 pm

Venue: TOMA Wine Brasserie – Pattaya



Entry: THB 750 per person (BCCT members and non-members interested in joining BCCT). Price includes pub food & free flow of soft drinks, beer and wine. Tax receipts will be issued.

Food menu: Charcuterie plate, Pork tenderloin with mustard glaze, Fish filet of the day, French fries, Sauteed vegetables & Rice

Booking: please click HERE or email [email protected] for booking assistance

Payment: Online Payment options are available when confirming your booking (recommended). Online payment when you book is the simplest way to do this. Bank transfer is also available to Kasikorn bank 709-2-36464-4 and email [email protected] to verify for a receipt.







Cancellation policy: Advance payment is required to confirm your registration and if payment not made 24 hours before event, your place will be passed on to the waiting list. No walk-ins. Cancellations received less than 24 hours (1 day) and no-shows are NOT able to receive neither a refund nor credit.

Payment is required at the time of booking. At any other time will incur a higher fee.

Event policy: by registering for this event, you are providing consent for your details to be shared with our partners for this event.

Event Behaviour Statement: please click here

