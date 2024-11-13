Environmental Champion Evangeline Mandia to speak at Rotary Club Global Pattaya Fellowship Evening

PATTAYA, Thailand – Rotary Club Global Pattaya warmly invites Rotarians, community members, and change-makers to connect, be inspired, and celebrate fellowship in the stunning Seaboard Ballroom at Pattaya’s Hilton Hotel. Join us for an evening with Evangeline Buella Mandia, recipient of Rotary’s People of Action, Champion of Impact 2024 Award. A leader in environmental sustainability, Mandia brings a wealth of expertise as past president of Rotary Club of Marinduque North, a foundation chair, and dean of the College of Environmental Studies in the Philippines.









Mandia will share her impactful work on the Mangrove Rehabilitation and Aqua-silviculture Project, an initiative that has revitalized coastal Marinduque by restoring mangrove ecosystems. This project tackles deforestation and pollution by planting mangrove seedlings, establishing a sustainable nursery, and training community members in conservation and aquaculture. Her efforts have enhanced local livelihoods, protected coastlines, and improved food resources for communities.

Join us for this evening of fellowship and purpose on November 23, 2024, at the Hilton Hotel Pattaya, Seaboard Ballroom, 17th Floor, starting at 5:30 p.m. Dress code: Smart Casual. Be part of Rotary’s mission for positive change! Everyone is Welcome! https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61564147734282









































