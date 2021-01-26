Dusit Thani D-Jai Garden Café serves 5-star meals at food-cart prices.

During these challenging times as the public is feeling a little down, the Dusit Thani Pattaya decided to extend good cheer to the public by setting up their signature D-Jai Café in a cosy corner of their luscious gardens just inside the entrance to the resort on the corner of North Pattaya and Beach Road.







From 8 a.m. to 11a.m. the café serves their well-known fresh home-made ‘Pa Tong Go,’ also known as the Chinese Donut or Cruller. The golden-brown delicacy is made from scratch by hand on the spot and served hot.

The café also serves your favourite old school coffee and tea or freshly brewed coffee including Cappucino, Latte and Americano for only 40 baht. Premium tea is 50 baht.

The outdoor café comes alive at 6 p.m. as executive chefs get busy preparing their mouth-watering signature dishes including ‘noodles with pork in gravy’ or the world-famous shrimp ‘Pad Thai’ and ‘Rad Na’ noodle dishes. The delicious Indian Chicken Biryani is also available.

Prices for these dishes are only 60-80 baht per serving.





General Manager Neoh Kean Boon said, “Though there is a marked slowdown in business, the hotel is open to receive guests and our quality restaurants are open until 9 p.m. for families and hotel guests to enjoy lunch and dinner every day. Besides that, to create a cheerful mood and bring some ‘D-Jai Happiness’ to the people of Pattaya we decided to set up our little outdoor garden café to bring Dusit’s 5-star hospitality and cuisine closer to the people. Plus it also keeps our staff cheerful and active during this challenging period.”

Dusit Thai Pattaya also offers the D-Jai ‘To Go & Delivery’ service from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The choice of food includes Appetizers, Thai and European favourites. Prices range from 60 to 200 baht. D-Jai Cuisine To Go Menu. Free Delivery with a minimum order of 300 Baht (net) within 5 kms of the Dusit Thani Pattaya.

Whether you’re out on your morning walk and exercise or enjoying an evening stroll, stop by the D-Jai Café and treat yourself to fresh home-cooked meals that come with 5-Star service at food-cart prices.







For your privacy and enjoyment, tables are set safely apart on the beautifully kept lawn. There are plenty of parking spaces in the vast parking lot.

Dusit Thani Pattaya is located on North Pattaya Road at the Dolphin Roundabout on the way down to Pattaya Beach Road.

D-Jai To Go & Delivery Tel. 082 700 6188 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Djaitogo/



















