Andrew Woodall shoots 78 off the stick at Phoenix Gold, Pattaya

PSC Golf from Billabong

Monday, 25th January

Phoenix Gold, Mountain and Ocean

Stableford

Phoenix Gold on Monday with 4 teams playing the Mountain and Ocean loops in beautiful weather. Not a cloud in the sky and a nice breeze blowing kept the conditions just right.

The course was in great condition with fast greens on the front nine but a little slower on the back, but still perfect for putting.







The scoring was very good with Roger Emery taking third spot with a handicap equaling 36 points. Barry Lewis, who has been in the winner’s circle a fair bit lately, took second spot with 38 points.

The man of the moment was Andrew Woodall. He just had a handicap increase but still shot 78 off the stick to take first place with 41 points.













