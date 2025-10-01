One Leader, One Vision: Governor Thapanee and TAT unite Thailand’s tourism future

Bangkok, Thailand – Tourism remains Thailand’s most powerful economic driver and cultural showcase, contributing more than 20 percent of GDP and funding transport, healthcare, education, and infrastructure. At its heart lies Thainess – the warmth of hospitality, Buddhist values, and traditions that continue to draw millions of visitors while encouraging Thais to explore their homeland.

Leading the sector’s transformation is Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) since 2023. Known for her dynamism and clear vision, she has brought unity to an industry once seen as fragmented. Airlines, hotels, MICE, digital platforms, and cultural sectors are now working with greater cohesion under her leadership.







Her “New Thailand” strategy provides a roadmap for the future, centred on five pillars: new customers, new products, new partnerships, new marketing, and new performance metrics. This approach positions Thailand as a premium, forward-looking destination while placing sustainability at the core.

TAT’s collaboration with KHATA, the Khon Thai Against PM2.5 and Air Toxicity Alliance, reflects a strong commitment to tackling pollution and emissions. At the same time, the country is moving away from outdated mass-tourism models in favour of high-value travellers seeking meaningful, elevated experiences such as wellness retreats, cultural programmes, fine dining, and luxury heritage tours.

Innovation is also redefining Thailand’s tourism landscape. The revival of luxury rail travel, with imported Japanese carriages transformed into the Red Blossom and Blue Train, promises immersive journeys that celebrate Thai elegance and storytelling. Rural tourism is also evolving through the Village to the World programme, connecting communities to modern tourism markets with the support of ESG-driven partnerships.

The Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism & Sports Year 2025 campaign will further showcase the kingdom’s strengths through festivity and celebration. Bangkok, already the top draw, welcomed more than 47 million visitors in 2024, its appeal built on affordability, culture, cuisine, shopping, nightlife, and world-class connectivity.





Film tourism is adding a new dimension, with productions such as The White Lotus Season 3 and Jurassic World: Rebirth filmed in Phuket, Trang, and Krabi. With cash rebates of up to 30 percent, Thailand is quickly establishing itself as a hub for global productions.

TAT has set an ambitious target of 3 trillion baht in revenue by 2026, supported by digital innovation, AI, expanded air links, and a Net Zero Tourism framework.

Thailand’s tourism under Governor Thapanee is no longer about short-term fixes but full-scale transformation. One leader. One vision. One united direction forward.



































