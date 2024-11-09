Barry Kenyon & Amy Falken to speak at Pattaya City Expats Club 13 Nov 2024

Pattaya City Expats Club will have two speakers on Wednesday 13 November, 2024. First up will be Barry Kenyon. He will be returning to again give us an update on Visa options in Thailand. He will be followed by Club member Amy Falken speaking about FQ3C: The DNA of Success.

Barry has previously spoken to the Club on Thai Immigration matters. Barry is largely retired but is a foreign adviser to a group of Thai lawyers and writes for the internet edition of Pattaya Mail on Thai Immigration issues as well as many other subjects of interest to Expats.

Amy Falken says FQ3C system is older than dirt and just as basic, and we already know it, even if we don’t know we know it. What Is FQ3C? The core of FQ3C boils down to 5 base variables with 12 total variables that underly every success. Everything starts with FQ3C: Frequency, Quality, Consistency, Continuity, and Clarity.

Amy is from California, and her background includes development work with nonprofits and small businesses. She used a variety of strengths-based assessment tools. She met FQ3C developer Shane Laufman in 2022, and has been part of the brainstorm team for FQ3C.









































