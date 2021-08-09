Banyan Tree marks anniversary with Koh Samui and Krabi resort credit offers

August is the time to make bookings for two of Thailand’s top hotels

Koh Samui, Thailand (Aug. 9, 2021) — One of Southeast Asia’s most beloved hotel groups, Banyan Tree, is celebrating its 27th anniversary this month with a range of value-driven offers across more than 40 properties worldwide.

In Thailand, the group’s luxury resorts in Koh Samui and Krabi will provide daily credit vouchers to guests, which can be used at all on-site restaurants and spas to the tune of 2,000 baht (US$60) and 3,000 baht ($90) respectively. In addition to a host of other privileges at both hotels, travelers will also have the option of upgrading their room or villa category free of charge.







The “Our Celebration, Your Way” promotion is limited to bookings at all Banyan Tree hotels between 11 August and 31 August 2021; however stays are valid any time until 31 July 2022.

Founded by Singaporeans KP Ho and his wife Claire Chang, Banyan Tree’s foundations are deeply rooted in Thailand where they opened their first hotel back in 1994. However, the original site for their dream resort in Phuket was discovered to be sitting upon an abandoned tin mine and the soil was too toxic to support development. Unperturbed, the couple embarked on a program of regeneration, planting 7,000 trees and stimulating the growth of indigenous plants and flora.

Twenty-seven years later, the Banyan Tree brand has become synonymous with environmental awareness and wellbeing, winning numerous awards and adhering to the highest principles of sustainability.

Banyan Tree Krabi is the latest in the group’s lush tropical resorts to open in Thailand, launching in October 2020 despite the challenges of the covid pandemic. Situated at tranquil Tubkaek Beach, a 45-minute drive from Krabi International Airport, the new resort is flanked by nature — it tiers into a verdant forested landscape, while facing Than Bok Khorani National Marine Park and its famous towering limestone cliffs, which jut from the Andaman Sea, one of Thailand’s most iconic and idyllic postcard images.



Banyan Tree Krabi has 72 suites and villas, each of which has its own private infinity pool and jet pool. Facilities at the hotel include two restaurants, a beach bar, a kids’ club, a fitness centre, a meeting centre, an elevated outdoor wedding deck, and in keeping with Banyan Tree’s global wellbeing branding — a rainforest-themed spa.

Perhaps one of Thailand’s most recognisable hotels for its picture-postcard location is Banyan Tree Samui, which opened in 2010. The resort is nestled into a tropical hillside overlooking a cove of white-sanded beach and sapphire sea, and each of the 88 villas on the lush 38-acre property boasts a private 35-sqm infinity pool.

Banyan Tree Samui was a Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Winner in 2020, and has consistently been voted one of the top resorts in Asia.

Both Banyan Tree Samui and Banyan Tree Krabi typify the brand by their atmosphere of “Thai-ness.” The signature Saffron Restaurant, available at either hotel, offers a menu of classic Thai cuisine and magnificent sea views, while the spas employ local Thai herbs in their massage products.





Banyan Tree’s design team has accentuated the ambience of luxury at each resort with Siamese architectural aspects such as pitched ceilings and Buddhist temple-shaped rooftops, as well as traditional Thai fabrics and artwork in the decor.

