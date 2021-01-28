Thai PM thanks all sectors for their efforts against second COVID-19 outbreak

Bangkok – Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, thanked all sectors and personnel for their commitment to helping limit the spread of COVID-19 and fight the second outbreak which occurred last month.







The Deputy Government Spokeswoman, Traisuree Taisaranakul, said that Gen. Prayut wanted to give moral support to medical personnel, public health workers, police and military officers, volunteers and workers at related agencies for their efforts in helping limit the spread of COVID-19, after the second outbreak at a shrimp market in Samut Sakhon province on December 19, 2020. Many sectors have given their time to restore the situation quickly.





The Prime Minister offered words of encouragement to all sectors as the number of COVID-19 cases starts to drop substantially. The situation in many provinces is now under control, thanks to the commitment of all sides and public cooperation. The Prime Minister urged all workers to take precautions in regard to the safety of themselves and others, and the government is ready to support them fully to ensure people’s safety.

The Deputy Government Spokeswoman said the government still needs cooperation from the people to help reduce COVID-19 transmissions. They are encourgaged to refrain from traveling, especially to risk areas, avoid gatherings, wear protective masks, use alcohol-based hand sanitizers and install the MorChana mobile application. Meanwhile, the government would like to thank the people for their cooperation. The government will consider lifting restrictions, but the people must not let their guard down. (NNT)













