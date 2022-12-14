Year-end fairs promote local products and Thai silk

Two events scheduled for this month will be showcasing local handicrafts and Thai silk, suitable as New Year gifts. The organizers hope these events will help promote local products and local economies by bringing them to a wider audience.

The first event is OTOP City 2022. It will be held from 17 to 25 December at IMPACT exhibition center in Nonthaburi. This event will showcase and sell OTOP products made by local businesses, and provide product development workshops for local businesses to better meet their customers’ needs.







The second event is Thai Silk Festival 2022, to take place from 15 to 18 December at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok. This event aims to promote the culture, identity, and wisdom of Thai textiles while providing commercial spaces for local textile businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to reach a broader customer base.







Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan has admired Thai textiles and OTOP products, which have seen continuous improvement to suit all activities and lifestyles.

The DPM urged all sides to continue their efforts to conserve and pass on the wisdom of Thai textiles, as the government vows to promote Thai textiles in the domestic and international markets, as a way to help villagers and local businesses generate more income. (NNT)





























