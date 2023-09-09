‘WUALAI WEEK 2023’ at Wat Sri Suphan, Chiang Mai Sep 8 – 16

THAILAND EVENT: Are you in Chiang Mai this weekend or next? The Tourism Authority of Thailand, in collaboration with Sri Suphan Temple, invites you to have a new experience by visiting the Silver Temple at night.

Be dazzled by the wonderful colors of light and 3D Mapping, at the event ‘WUALAI WEEK 2023’. Held between 8 – 16 September 2023 from 4:00 p.m. onwards at Wat Sri Suphan, Chiang Mai.







Source: TAT Chiang Mai https://www.facebook.com/tatchiangmai?mibextid=LQQJ4d

Location : https://maps.app.goo.gl/v9abPMfQKjWZy9w29?g_st=ic

September 2023 Festivals and Events in Thailand: https://www.pattayamail.com/thailandnews/september-2023-festivals-and-events-in-thailand-439412 (TAT)





































