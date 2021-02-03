Worldwide statistics show only one in a million suffer severe side effects of COVID-19 vaccination

BANGKOK – Chualongkorn University’s Center of Excellence in Vaccine Research and Development has reported a marked decline in patients worldwide who suffered severe side effects after receiving the COVID-19 vaccination.





Center’s Director, Dr. Kiat Rakrungtham, disclosed that current statistics show that roughly one out of a million patients worldwide reported severe side effects to a COVID-19 vaccination, such as allergic shock associated with reddening of the skin and shortness of breath.

The director assured the public that given the rapid pace of development, leading to fear of possible side effects from vaccination, Thais can rest assured of its safety by the time the country receives the doses. However, current vaccines have already been found to be safe and have been approved by health authorities in many countries.







Recipients can however expect mild reactions, such as chills, fatigue, headaches, arm soreness, muscle aches and fever, especially after the second dose. Side effects usually kick in about 12 hours after the shot but should subside after one to three days. The reaction helps to guarantee the vaccine’s effectiveness, as it stimulates the immune system allowing the body to form antibodies against the infection.

Meanwhile, concerns over delayed COVID-19 vaccines, due to current ultra-high demand persist, as delivery to countries with lower severity are affected. In a related move, the government of Thailand has announced that it will make COVID-19 vaccination free to all Thais. However, those who don’t want to queue for the free option, can choose to get vaccinated at private hospitals. The Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in early January allowed all private hospitals to purchase their allocation of vaccines, given that the consignment passes the FDA’s safety requirements.





Concerning future foreign travels, those who wish to visit foreign countries are to hold a ‘Vaccine Passport’, or a certificate in which they have received COVID-19 vaccination. Currently, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports has tasked the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to find ways to welcome foreigners holding Vaccine Passports. The TAT will discuss the issue with the ASEAN National Tourism Organization (NTO) to enable the issuance of a mutually recognized passport, to enable people to travel around ASEAN without having to quarantine.

The Vaccine Passport idea is now being considered. However, no further details have been given at this stage. (NNT)













