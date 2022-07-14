World RoboCup 2022 commences at BITEC center in Bangkok

World RoboCup 2022, an international scientific initiative for the advancement of robots, AI, and automation, has commenced in Bangkok. Thailand, via the higher education ministry and DES ministry, is representing the Asian continent in hosting the event this year.

Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn indicated the modern world relies on digital technology and advanced digital solutions are being implemented in various fields. AI, cloud technology, high-speed connections, and robotics present startups with opportunities to create economic value. Mr. Chaiwut explained that the work by a startup can be put to industrial use, which would enable the startup to attract investments from around the world.







The DES minister said the government currently promotes startups by exempting them from the capital gains tax for 10 years. This applies to Thais and foreigners who invest in a Thai startup within the 12 target industries. Smart electronics and robotics are some of the said target industries. The tax benefit is believed to help Thai startups and robotics companies attract more investment. Mr. Chaiwut said the tax waiver is expected to increase investments in Thai startups by 300 billion baht within 2026. It is also expected to produce 400,000 job positions and contribute 790 billion baht of value to the economy.



Representatives from 45 nations are partaking in World RoboCup 2022 competitions. The contests are split into 5 leagues, namely RoboCup Soccer, RoboCup Rescue, [email protected], RoboCupIndustrial and RoboCupJunior. The latter is for competitors aged 14-19 years. Aside from the leagues, robot and AI exhibitions and a symposium are part of World RoboCup 2022.

The competitions and exhibition portion of World RoboCup 2022 will conclude on Saturday and the symposium will commence on Sunday. (NNT)

































