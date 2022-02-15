‘Workation Thailand’ program promoted in support of tourism industry

‘Workation Thailand’ is an initiative launched to promote working holidays among people in Thailand. Organizations and agencies that contributed to the program have now been recognized by the prime minister at an awards ceremony.







Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha presented plaques and certificates to organizations that have made contributions to the Thai tourism industry. The organizations are those that have accumulated the most “survival points” under the Workation Thailand program. The latter is an initiative launched last year to encourage working holidays in various destinations in Thailand.

The awards are aimed at encouraging various organizations to continue making contributions to the tourism Industry.



The prime minister noted the government considers the tourism industry to be a generator of income that enables Thailand’s sustainable development. The Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Tourism Authority of Thailand will continue to promote the Workation Thailand program. By doing so, local economies and the national economy are expected to be stimulated by the ‘workation’ activity of travelers.







Gen. Prayut also gave publicity to the Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok 2021 event that is set to take place on February 26. Winners will be presented with royally-bestowed trophies from His Majesty the King, Her Majesty the Queen, and Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati. A total of 1,729,500 baht in prize money is also up for grabs. The full marathon will take place on Saturday, February 26, and a half marathon on Sunday, February 28. (NNT)



























