Woman falls to death from 43rd floor helicopter pad of luxury condo in Huai Khwang

BANGKOK, Thailand – A 27-year-old woman tragically fell to her death from the 43rd floor helicopter pad of a luxury condominium in Huai Khwang district early morning on September 20. The incident occurred at around 7:00 AM, prompting an immediate response from police, forensic experts, and rescue volunteers.

The deceased, identified as Ms. Yothaka (surname withheld), was found on the 6th floor of Tower A, a 44-story building. She was dressed in a white dress at the time of the accident.







Initial reports suggest that Ms. Yothaka lived with her mother on the 28th floor. Her mother had left to visit their home in Phuket the day before the incident. Security footage revealed that the victim had gone up to the 43rd floor, the building’s helicopter pad, appearing to be intoxicated. She was seen climbing the railing, attempting to stand on the edge, but lost her balance and fell to the 6th floor.

Investigators have transferred the body to the Ramathibodi Hospital’s forensic department for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. The family has been informed, and arrangements will be made to retrieve the body for religious rites.





































