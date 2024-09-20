Bangkok Wetland Forest Park in Bueng Kum progress, installing safety and signs

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Bangkok Governor Chakkaphan Phewngam, together with Bueng Kum District Councilor Netiphum and representatives from related agencies, inspected the progress of the development of Bangkok Wetland Forest Park in Bueng Kum District on September 19. The inspection focused on the area around the lake within the park, which has recently been renovated.



During the visit, the deputy governor instructed district officials to educate the local community about the importance of keeping motorbikes and cars out of the park for the safety of pedestrians and joggers. The Environmental Department, in collaboration with the district office, will assign municipal officers to monitor the park and strictly enforce rules, such as the bans on smoking and alcohol consumption. Clear signs outlining these restrictions will be installed at visible locations, and security booths will be strategically placed to ensure full coverage of the park.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is working closely with various departments, including the Environment, Drainage, and Public Works Offices, as well as Bueng Kum District Office, to complete the development of the park. Improvements include resurfacing the 3,060-meter running path with asphalt, reinforcing 2,697 meters of shoreline with wooden piles to prevent soil erosion, trimming overhanging branches, and removing dead tree stumps. The project also involves regular mowing and cleaning, enhancing the park’s landscape, and repairing the fences and gates.

To ensure the park is safe and accessible, the project includes the installation of 84 streetlights, coordination with the Metropolitan Electricity Authority for underground cabling, and the setup of an electrical distribution system for aeration equipment in the lake. Temporary public restrooms and water supply systems have been installed, along with wastewater treatment facilities. A container-based office building has been set up for storage and staff use, and security personnel have been deployed, with a team of seven guards on duty 24/7.

Additionally, barriers have been placed at entry points to prevent cars and motorbikes from entering the park, ensuring that the running path remains safe for visitors. Barriers have also been installed at the end of a connecting alley to further protect the park’s perimeter. Bang



















































