‘Wisata Thailand Festival 2023’ event showcases Thai arts and culture in Jakarata

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) recently co-hosted the ‘Wisata Thailand Festival 2023’ in Jakarta to invite Indonesian tourists to come discover meaningful travel experiences in Thailand.

Mr. Tanes Petsuwan, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and South Pacific, said “Underlining the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2023: Amazing New Chapters’ campaign, the event symbolised Thailand’s invitation to Indonesian tourists to visit the kingdom through the showcase of Thai arts and culture as well as the 5F Thai soft-power foundations of Food, Fight, Fashion, Film, and Festival.”







Held in collaboration with Royal Thai Embassy, the Office of Agriculture, and Thai Trade Centre, the event took place from 10-12 March, 2023, at Kota Kasablanka Mall, a popular shopping mall in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Present at the opening ceremony were H.E. Mr. Prapan Disyatat, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to Indonesia, and Mr. Tanes, as well as officials and representatives from the organising partners.









The ‘Wisata Thailand Festival 2023’ event showcased Thai arts and culture through performances on stage, ranging from traditional dances and shadow puppetry to martial art performances, as well as DIY workshops, and talk shows. Visitors were also able to taste Thai delicious food from famous Thai restaurants and buy a variety of Thai products.

Another key highlight was the travel fair with special travel deals and packages on offer from Indonesian’s travel agencies, namely Avia Tour, Ayowisata, Bayu Buana, Happy Tour, Konsorsium Nasional, Panorama JTB and Yuktravel. Promotional airfares were also available from AirAsia, Garuda Indonesia, Thai Airways International and Thai Lion Air.

To add to the fun, event’s visitors also had the chance to enjoy the lucky draw with prizes including return air tickets, tour packages, hotel vouchers, tourist attraction entrance tickets, and dining vouchers. (TAT)





























