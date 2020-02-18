Wildfire at Phu Kradueng National Park under control

LOEI – The wildfire at popular Phu Kradueng national park of Thailand has been brought under control as over 200 hectares of forest has been destroyed.

Firefighters have doused the fire that broke out Sunday morning amid gusty wind and dry weather.

Fire barriers were created to contain the blaze but with strong wind it continued to devastate the pine forest.

Phu Kradueng fire station said firefighters and volunteers had battled the blaze since it erupted. It broke out at Sum Khon Daeng scenic point, about two kilometers from the cliff.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

























