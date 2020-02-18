Large whale shark spotted off Koh Lanta Yai Island

KRABI – A large whale shark has been spotted while surfacing near a boat of marine park officers off Koh Lanta Yai island in southern Thailand.







The four-meter-long whale shark was caught on camera as it was feeding on plankton close to the boat of marine park officials on Sunday.

Head of the marine park VeerasakSrisajjang said the whale shark suddenly appeared on the surface while divers were surveying the marine resource in the area known as one of the richest diving sites of Krabi province.

It was a rare sighting that signaled the abundance of natural resources in the ocean, he said.







