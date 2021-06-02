Widely used Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine in Thailand now certified by WHO

The World Health Organization on June 1 approved the emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sinovac of China, the Chinese embassy in Thailand said.

WHO approved the use of CoronaVac developed by Sinovac Biotech, a Chinese pharmaceutical company.







WHO announced on June 1 that it advised people aged 18 years and over be inoculated with two jabs of the vaccine against COVID-19 and both doses be 2-4 weeks apart.

WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) said the vaccine of Sinovac prevented COVID-19 symptoms in 51% of vaccine recipients and averted severe illnesses and hospital admissions in 100% of studied vaccine recipients.





Read the full press release here https://worldhealthorganization.cmail19.com/…/AC076E125… (TNA)



















