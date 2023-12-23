WHO recognizes Thailand’s exceptional efforts in trans-fat elimination

The World Health Organization (WHO) Certification Program for Trans Fat Elimination has recently recognized Thailand among the top five countries, including Denmark, Lithuania, Saudi Arabia, and Poland, for their outstanding efforts to eliminate one of the main risk factors for noncommunicable diseases and protect their populations from premature death, according to a representative of Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Narong Aphikulwanit.







According to the WHO, trans fat is associated with coronary heart disease and mortality. Industrially produced trans-fatty acids (TFA) are used in baked and fried foods, pre-packed snacks, and certain cooking oils and fats that are used at home, in restaurants, and in street food.

Thailand’s FDA has been putting its trans-fat elimination efforts into action since 2017. Strict measures have been implemented, such as a ban on trans-fat production, selling, and import regulations, as well as continuous education efforts on the harm of trans fats to consumers. (PRD)





























