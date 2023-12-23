New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art to return two ancient sculptures linked to illicit antiquities trafficking to Thailand

New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art has agreed to return to Thailand two ancient sculptures linked to illicit antiquities trafficking.

The antiques that will be returned are as follows:

Sculpture of Lord Shiva, dated around the 16th century. It is a bronze, gold-plated figure of Lord Shiva wearing the clothing of a high-ranking person; Sculpture of a woman, dated around the 16th century, made from bronze with traces of silver and gold decoration. The woman sits with her knees raised and hands raised above her head.

The repatriation of the ancient pieces is considered an instance of successful cooperation between the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Fine Arts Department of Thailand. It also shows the fruitful results accomplished through the diplomatic work and friendship of the two nations, Thailand and the USA. (PRD)






























